Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.
Hibbett stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $547.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 250.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
