Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Hibbett stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $547.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 250.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

