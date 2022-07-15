Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.80

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.80 and last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 6210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRX shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.235803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

