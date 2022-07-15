Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

NYSE HRI opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28. Herc has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

