Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Shares Up 2.2%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

