Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 88.8% in June

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the June 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HSDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,223. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

