Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 88.8% in June

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the June 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of HSDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,223. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
