Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. CL King decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.38.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

