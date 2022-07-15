Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.76

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

