Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 10,039,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,553,233. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $419,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

