Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.35

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.35 and traded as low as $90.40. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $90.40, with a volume of 330 shares traded.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $181.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)
