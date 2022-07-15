Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Update

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,004,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDVY stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 107,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,258. Health Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. Its intellectual property includes Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms; and biomarkers that are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states, as well as Fractal Genomic Modeling technology.

