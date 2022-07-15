Head-To-Head Comparison: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) versus DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DynTek alerts:

76.1% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for DynTek and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 0 6 1 3.14

Flywire has a consensus price target of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 68.61%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than DynTek.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DynTek and Flywire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flywire $201.15 million 11.47 -$28.08 million ($0.48) -44.83

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Risk and Volatility

DynTek has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flywire beats DynTek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DynTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.