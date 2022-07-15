HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,154. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

