Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.64), with a volume of 67026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.69).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £445.72 million and a P/E ratio of 491.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.08.

In related news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 32,034 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £48,691.68 ($57,911.13). In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 19,622 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.66 ($35,706.07). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 32,034 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($57,911.13). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,724 shares of company stock worth $10,850,112.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

