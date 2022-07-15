Harvest Finance Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $44.82 or 0.00215568 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $49.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008703 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

