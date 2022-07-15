Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.