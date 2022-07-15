Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 900

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.01) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,235.75 ($14.70).

HL stock opened at GBX 804.40 ($9.57) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678.50 ($19.96). The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,450.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 825.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,038.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

