Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen stock opened at $176.19 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.60.
SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.
In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total transaction of $575,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
