Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

