Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.93

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBRIY shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.02) to GBX 525 ($6.24) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($6.78) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

