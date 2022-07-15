Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $63.25. 692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

