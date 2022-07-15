Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $134,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $165,682,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.21 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Switch Increases Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,893,600 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.