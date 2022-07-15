Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,929. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

