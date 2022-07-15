Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. CF Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

