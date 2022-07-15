Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
Institutional Trading of McKesson
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $329.41. 2,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,841. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.05 and its 200 day moving average is $296.79.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
