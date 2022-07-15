Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 503 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WFC traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 586,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,527,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

