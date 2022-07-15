Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($174.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($205.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($180.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €133.30 ($133.30) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($116.37). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €153.07.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

