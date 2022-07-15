Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.82

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.