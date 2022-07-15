Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

