Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

