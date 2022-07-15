Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.40 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 64.25 ($0.76). 283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.76).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.81. The firm has a market cap of £39.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.89.
Gusbourne Company Profile (LON:GUS)
