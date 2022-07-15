Guggenheim Trims VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price to $12.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

NYSE VZIO opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.04.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at $98,434,223.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,770 shares of company stock worth $5,129,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

