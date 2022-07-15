Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%.

Insider Activity at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $228,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,984.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 136,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

