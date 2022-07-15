Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 5.2%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.45 and last traded at $45.56. 11,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,301,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 358.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 134,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Guardant Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.