GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
