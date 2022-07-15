GSK (NYSE:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,600

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.65) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,766.67.

NYSE:GSK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. 629,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

