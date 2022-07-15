Grimm (GRIMM) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Grimm has a market cap of $16,534.78 and $34.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00063409 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
