Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Raised to €20.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €20.15 ($20.15) to €20.30 ($20.30) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 110,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,662. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

About Grifols

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1,948.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 228,963 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.