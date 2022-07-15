Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Raised to €20.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €20.15 ($20.15) to €20.30 ($20.30) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
Grifols Stock Performance
GRFS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 110,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,662. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
