Gries Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.31. 17,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,727. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

