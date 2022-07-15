Gries Financial LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,127,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 64,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 55,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

