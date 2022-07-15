Gries Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,602,774. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

