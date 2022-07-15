Gries Financial LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

NYSE AVLR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

