Gries Financial LLC Purchases 21,927 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 108,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

