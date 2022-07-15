Gries Financial LLC Purchases 11,023 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,019,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. 30,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,585. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

