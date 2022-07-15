Gries Financial LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,973. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

