Gries Financial LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 116,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.