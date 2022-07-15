Gries Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.3% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 221,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

