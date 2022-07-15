Gries Financial LLC Buys Shares of 18,836 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. 23,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,454. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.