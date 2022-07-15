Gries Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 899,328 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,915 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

