GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Up 13.7%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.32. 128,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 296,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

