Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Elm Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.71. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 109.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

