Gratus Capital LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,137 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 827.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,100. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

